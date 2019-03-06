DJ Def Beatz is a role model for Falkirk school pupils

A profoundly deaf DJ had a very special message for the pupils of Windsor Park when he came to visit. DJ Def Beatz – who has played some of the biggest clubs in Ibiza – told pupils that they shouldn’t let their hearing impairment stop them being what they want to be.

The visit was organised by Support for Learning Assistant Scott Bird, who spotted the DJ in a newspaper article and realised he was exactly the sort of deaf role model they are currently promoting at the school.

Windsor Park pupils are inspired by the success of DJ Def Beatz

Def Beatz – otherwise known as John McDevitt – brought his decks in and allowed the pupils to have a go, showing them how he feels the vibrations and beat.

They were joined by P7 classmates from neighbouring Bantaskin Primary, who were equally impressed.

“They all absolutely loved it and Def Beatz loved it too!” said Scott, who is now planning to invite other deaf role models to inspire the children. “It’s great to show them what jobs are out there and that deafness is a barrier that can be overcome. He’s not let his hearing impairment stop him achieving his goals and his dreams!”