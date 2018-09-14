Deputy First Minister Swinney opens Maths Library in Falkirk

John Swinney was special guest at a Victoria Primary school’s special Maths Library opening in Falkirk..

Mr Swinney met with teachers and pupils and heard how they were celebrating Maths Week Scotland through games and classroom activities.

After visiting the school he has said:“As part of Maths Week Scotland I’ve been keen to see excellent practice in place across the country. Victoria Primary School is a brilliant example of a school embracing maths and numeracy and I was pleased to open their new Maths Library which will provide an area where children and parents can learn more about maths.

“We need to make sure that as a country we have all of the skills that we require for the future. In primary schools that means ensuring that young people are equipped with the foundation skills that will serve them well for life. We can see that maths is a crucial part of that skill set and it’s vital that from the early stages they learn skills that can be built on for the future.”

After visiting the school he was then able to give his own overview on the maths library and what it would do in order to help the primary school:“The Maths Library is great because it helps parents to have more involvement in the learning of their children. We want to make sure parents are close to the learning experience and that they can be active participants and support that back in the home.”