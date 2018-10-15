Denny nursery wins play area funding after parent nomination

Denny Primary’s nursery is celebrating after winning new play equipment to improve its outdoor area.

The nursery was one of ten lucky winners to receive a Sudocrem Play More Award.

It was selected from almost 1000 nominations made by parents from across the UK who believed their local nursery deserved to win equipment from Playforce, an award-winning playground equipment designer.

Don McPherson, headteacher at Denny Primary, said “We are so grateful to have won a Play More Award.

“We’re currently making our environment a more natural and plastic-free zone and this prize will go a long way to helping us achieve that.”