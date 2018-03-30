Denny High celebrate LGBT award win

Denny High became the first school in Forth Valley to receive the LGBT Youth Scotland’s Bronze Charter at a ceremony on Friday.

The achievement follows their months of hard work promoting equality and diversity to the school community.

Youngsters started training sessions for staff and also began a weekly diversity group to provide a safe space for students.

Head teacher Stephen Miller said: “We are immensely proud that our work on LGBT issues has been recognised in this way.

“We have demonstrated in a very clear way that each pupil has a unique value and that no-one should be subject to any factor as a definition of who they are as a person.”

The LGBT Youth Scotland’s School Charter awards help schools look at their policy and practice in the context of LGBT diversity.

Falkirk Councillor Adanna McCue, spokesperson for education, said: “We are especially proud of Denny High.

“We hope other high schools throughout the Falkirk Council area will take part in the Charter Mark in the future.”