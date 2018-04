St Modan’s High School under 14’s football team was successful in its quest for silverware this year when it won the East Stirlingshire Cup at Ochilview.

They defeated Lornshill Academy 5-1 with goals from Iain Miller S2, Leyton Connell S2, Marc Cooper S2, Arran Ward S2 and Marc Kilgannon S2.

The schol said special mention must go to Danny Morris (S6) who has coached the boys with such dedication all year.