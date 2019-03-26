Council boosts Grangemouth pupils’ art project with spare plastics

Art pupils have benefited from an environmentally focused push by Falkirk Council to get rid of single use plastics.

The local authority has donated spare plastic materials to Carrongrange High School which, it is hoped, will be used to create a sensory wall at the reception of the school.

Falkirk Council has been ceasing to buy cups, plates, cutlery and stirrers in favour of alternative materials which are biodegradable.

Staff have also been encouraged to bring in their own reusable cups to help eradicate the plastic problem.

Rather than throw away the surplus of spare plastic, council bosses decided to hand over the materials to budding artists at the Grangemouth secondary.

Debbie Cairns, Carrongrange High School art teacher, said: “This is a great idea and project for our pupils to be involved in.

“It’s allowing them to see how different plastics can be recycled into some amazing pieces of art!

“Our S2 pupils are already creating and designing some quirky ideas and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesman for the environment, said: “Single use plastics are damaging the global environment and we all can play our part in getting rid of them in the workplace and at home.

“We have stopped purchasing all these single use plastics and are doing everything we can to source alternative materials that are biodegradable. “We’re encouraging our employees to make small and simple changes where they work and to use non-disposable plates, cutlery and cups.”