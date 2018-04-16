Celebrations for Falkirk’s Wellside Kindergarten

Children and staff at Wellside Kindergarten have lots of reasons to celebrate these days.

The Falkirk nursery recently marked its 25th anniversary – and now has been shortlisted for a top award.

Owner Susan Adrian learned today that Wellside is in the running for the National Day Nurseries Association Nursery of the Year accolade.

The winner will be announced in June.

Susan set up her business – the first private nursery in Falkirk – in 1995.

Since then she and her staff have cared for 789 youngsters from birth to five years – and now have three tiny clients whose parents attended the nursery.

Wellside is registered to care for 48 children daily and currently has 100 in its care.

Nursery manager Janelle Brown and nursery supervisor Heather Thornton have both worked with Susan from day one.

She said: “They have been amazing and are absolutely dedicated to their jobs.

“There have been so many developments and changes to childcare over the years but they have taken all these on board to keep us up-to-date.”

Susan said prior to setting up the business she had been working in Edinburgh but realised there was a demand in Falkirk.

She added: “We were looking for premises and this was a private home. Although other buildings in Wellside Place were being turned into offices, the owner said she wanted it to be filled with happy children and delayed selling until our registration was complete.

“The building has a homely feel and we’ve been here ever since.”