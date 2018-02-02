Carronshore PS goes for gold

Youngsters from Carronshore Primary were going for gold ... and this week their efforts were rewarded.

Pupils, staff and volunteers all helped the school achieve the SportScotland Gold Award, recognising their efforts in promoting sport as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Caroline Stein, principal teacher, said the process had primarily been about offering sporting opportunities before, during and after school.

She said: “The pupils’ sports committee was very involved and this helped encourage more children to take part in activities. As well as taking part in sport, pupils attended several sporting events, including a football match in Manchester.”