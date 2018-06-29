Carron Primary School pupil engineers a big win

The future of engineering is in safe hands if the commitment and enthusiasm of a six-year-old lad from Carron is any indication.

Young Cameron McLean won this year’s Scottish Engineering Leaders Award for his age group and he and his family attended a special ceremony at Glasgow’s Barony Hall where the talented Carron Primary School pupil was presented with his trophy and a certificate.

The competition aims to inspire pupils to pursue careers related to STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Cameron, who will move up to primary two after the summer break, was one of 15,000 entries received by judges from pupils throughout Scotland who came up with their own unique design in response to the challenged posed by Scottish Engineering Leaders – “If you were and engineer what would you do?”.

‘Homemade Speakers’ – Cameron’s winning design – was on display at the prize giving ceremony in the Barony Hall.

As part of the engineering challenge, pupils were also asked to research engineering and interview an inspiring engineer. The children were encouraged to look at the world around them and find problems which they could design potential solutions for.

Cameron was the big winner, but six other Carron Primary School pupils were shortlisted in the competition – P2 pupils Leah Pratt and Ailsa Elliot, Ellie Finnegan, Tyler Brown and Lindsay Brown from P4 and Neive Forrester from P5.

All the Carron pupils’ work was inspired and helped along by engineer Christian East, son of Carron teacher Lynda East.

Paul Sheerin, Scottish Engineering chief executive, said: “The culmination of months of work put in by young people from 246 schools from across the country was inspirational to say the least. All the entries showcased the innovation and imagination that exists within our schools.”

Visit www.leadersaward.com and www.primaryengineer.com for more.