Camelon primary pupils get some hands on experience

Youngsters were able to learn first hand about the benefits of massage thanks to an innovative programme.

The Massage in Schools Association (MISA) has been visiting schools in the Falkirk area for the last three years and this week it was the turn of Camelon’s Carmuirs Primary School to receive a visit from MISA instructor Melanie Anderson.

According to Melanie, MISA addresses the four main principles of the Curriculum for Excellence as the programme develops positive communication, has an inclusive nature, an ethos of respect for self and others and has a positive effect on concentration levels.

Melanie said: “The programme promotes positive and nurturing touch in a respectful way. Only children massage children, while adults observe and facilitate the routine. There is an ethos of respect as all children request permission to massage before they begin and say thank you to their partner when the massage has finished.”

A school spokesperson said: “The children really enjoyed the sessions. We were very impressed with the focus and enthusiasm they have shown for the programme. They said massage was ‘fun, calming and relaxing’ and we will certainly be continuing with this in class.”

