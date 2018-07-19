Calling all pupils from St Mungo’s High Class of 1974

Pupils from St Mungo’s High School’s class of 1974 will be holding a reunion on Saturday at the Beancross Restaturant.

Organised by Clare Poland, the event at the venue, just off the Laurieston by-pass, give former students the chance to catch up and reminisce about the past. It’s also a second chance together for those who may have missed the recent reunion in Rathmullan.

If you are having a meal you will have to book one from 5.30pm by contacting the Beancross on (01324) 718333.

If you are arriving for drinks, things kick off at 7pm for 7.30pm.

You can contact Clare on 07749411223 for more information.