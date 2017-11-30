California Primary makes progress after inspection

Improvements have been made at California Primary School and Nursery according to inspectors.

Education Scotland visited the school recently after suggesting improvements at its last inspection in October last year.

And a report published last week states that improvements had been made in the curriculum and the pace of implementing national guidelines.

There had also been improvements with tracking children’s progress and strengthening self evaluation.

The report said: “The school has made positive progress since the original inspection.

“To allow the school more time to demonstrate the impact of new developments on raising attainment for all learners, we will ask for a report on progress from Falkirk Council within 12 months of this inspection. This report will inform any decision made by Education Scotland regarding further engagement.

“When such a decision is made, parents will be informed, detailing the improvements the school has made and outlining any further action, agreed with Falkirk Council, that we intend to take.”