Braes High youngsters dig deep for Cameron Grant Trust

Braes High School launched its mental health awareness project on Monday, March 19, at Tesco, Falkirk.

Pupils Alison Clelland, Megan Holmes, Leah Huskisson, Alex Kerr, Sophie Murray, Ben Robertson, Lucy Robertson, Erin Scott and Ainsleigh Yeadon aim to make the community aware of what charities and support groups are available for those suffering from any mental health issues while also raising funds for the Cameron Grant Trust.

Ben Robertston said: “As part of the project, our job was to raise awareness of mental health in the school. A parent gave us a contact with the Cameron Grant Trust as they thought it would help the school.

“We then partnered with them to create coasters and credit cards with details of who could be contacted if you needed help with mental health.”

Pupils then used the local store to showcase their project and raise awareness where they handed out leaflets, posters, pens and wristbands for mental health charities and also had fundraising buckets to collect money for the Cameron Grant Trust.