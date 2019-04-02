Braes High School pupils thank company for generous support

Braes High School’s basketball team are boasting new uniforms – thanks to a long-running partnership with a local business.

The high school has been generously supported ARD Consultancy, Falkirk, which has helped the pupils enjoy extra activities and experiences.

For the past two years, Braes High School have used donations from the independent financial advisers for a variety of creative, aesthetic and sports activities run by the PE Departmen.

This includes supporting the Dance Showcase, allowing the school to buy dance, cheer and gymnastic costumes.

ARD staff have also used their business links to create opportunities, such as dance pupils performing with the Rockettes at the Emirates Arena at a Glasgow Rocks match.

S4 pupil Emma Allan said:“Performing with the Rockettes has really improved my confidence as it was definitely something that was out of my comfort zone.

“ I know the girls and I had an amazing time and I’ll always remember this experience.”

The professional basketball players and coaches of Glasgow Rocks also providing coaching sessions with the pupils.

ARD also donated two prizes for this year’s awards ceremony.

Staff members Brendan Smith and Ruth Kelly helped create the link.

Ruth said:“ARD’s financial support has allowed us to buy costumes for pupils to wear as they perform at a number of national events.

“The experiences they have also offered our pupils have been unbelievable. We look forward to this partnership growing over the next few years.

“All of us at Braes are so grateful for the fantastic opportunities and support they have given our pupils.”

Andrew Dawkins, Director of ARD Consultancy, said the business was proud to be associated with Braes High school.

He said: “We are delighted that the pupils have benefited from our involvement.

“We are in a fortunate position to have fostered many partnerships over the years and it’s exciting to see it all come together in a manner that encourages a stronger community ethos for the youth in our area.”

“We look forward to nurturing this partnership and many like it going forward.”