Bonnybridge summer club for children and their parents

A community group will offer help for parents with children who have additional support needs over the holidays.

ROOTS will run at the Bonnybridge Community Centre every Monday from 11am to 2pm until August 13 for both parents and children.

The support group run together with Falkirk Council was started to help children with additional support needs but is open to all youngsters.

Activities include arts and crafts, football games, growing your own vegetables and biscuit decorating, with healthy lunches provided.

The opening two weeks have been a big success with an average of 100 attending, and ROOTS founder Jennifer Anderson said the reaction has been fantastic.

She added: “I have been wanting to start a support group within my own community for a while because being a parent to two children who have autism has been a very big challenge.

“I have done a lot of research to help my children reach their full potential, and I have an HNC in Early Years Education that has helped me understand them better.

“I hope that by providing this club it will help benefit all children and their parents by breaking up the school holidays, because we understand that it can be a long time for them and it can help to provide familiar routines.”

This Monday, July 16, the club will have a teddy bear picnic with a bag of goodies for the children thanks to Asda.

To join, people can go to the Facebook group ROOTS Support Group for ASN, or email rootsasngroup@gmail.com.