Big wins for college communications team

Forth Valley College won the main Grand Prix Award, two golds and one bronze at last week’s College Development Network Marketing Awards 2018.

FVC’s communications and marketing team won the Integrated Marketing Campaign and the Promotional Literature categories and lifted a Bronze award for

the Students Award for Website at the ceremony which was held in the Drygate Brewery in Glasgow.

FVC’s Modern Apprenticeship Week MA Highlights campaign helped them capture the overall Crand Prix title and the Integrated Marketing Campaign prize and their FYI school magazine allowed them to scoop the Promotional Literature award.

FVC principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “We are absolutely delighted to win the overall Grand Prix prize and the two gold awards at the CDN awards. It’s fantastic to have our efforts recognised throughout the sector like this.

“Year on year the Forth Valley College communications and marketing department raise the bar on the work they produce and everyone at the college should be very

proud of their efforts.

“Our entire focus throughout the college is Making Learning Work and we always aspire to rolling out progressive and exciting initiatives and programmes for our

learners and staff.

“But we need an innovative, creative and dedicated communications and marketing team to showcase what we do to the outside world and I am so pleased and proud that we have that here at Forth Valley College.”