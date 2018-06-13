Big win at Rotary Quiz for Comely Park Primary

Comely Park Primary School’s quiz team won the Rotary Southern Scotland Primary Schools Quiz recently.

Over 200 primary schools in Southern Scotland began the competition early in the year in rounds conducted by their local Rotary Clubs.

Comely Park won Falkirk Rotary Club’s competition in March and then was successful in the Central Area final in May.

This qualified the team to compete in the final at Carluke Lifestyle Centre on June 2 with 12 successful teams from all over Southern Scotland.

After a sticky start Comely Park prevailed in a very tight tie-break over teams from Dalmeny inWest Lothian and Palnackie, Kirkcudbrightshire.