Bantaskin Primary pupils show off bumper harvest crops

Green-fingered pupils at Bantaskin Primary School proudly showed off to their families the amazing harvest from the school’s garden.

Pupils have grown a variety of vegetables, including carrots, courgettes, cabbages and leeks and an Open Garden afternoon gave parents a chance to buy some of the produce to take home.

Pupils showed visitors and families their bumper crop of vegetables.

They also got to try some of the cakes the children had made with the produce, such as chocolate and potato cake and carrot and courgette cake.

Alistair Findlay, principal teacher at Bantaskin, said it was also a chance to show partners who supported them what had been achieved.

“We hope to make it an annual event,” he said.