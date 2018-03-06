Bad behaviour just snowballed

High school pupils used what was left of last week’s heavy snowfall to threaten the safety of motorists and pedestrians on Monday.

Youngsters from Larbert High School mounted the grass hill near Stenhouse Road and began pelting passing vehicles and people with snowballs during the home time rush, leading to angry calls to both the school and police.

Speaking on Monday, one resident said: “They’re damaging cars, causing near accidents – as many as 50 children at once throwing them at each car and covering windscreens. One man in a lorry had his window down a bit and they managed to hit him right in the face, forcing him to swerve.”

Larbert High School rector Jon Reid said warnings had been given before this incident and a number of pupils had now been excluded from school.

He added: “We sought the support of parents with this issue in a letter issued on Sunday and the entire school was reminded on Monday of our expectations regarding conduct in the community.

“Despite being warned, a very small number of pupils chose to throw snowballs at cars outwith the school day. We are disappointed with these individuals and those identified are being interviewed by Police Scotland and the school.

“Following a thorough investigation, the school has excluded a number of pupils and sought immediate parental involvement.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Throwing objects at moving vehicles can put the public at risk and we are conducting inquiries with the high school to identify the culprits.”