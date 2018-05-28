Avonbridge Primary tech whizzes receive Digital Schools Award

Technology-savvy youngsters at Avonbridge Primary have been rewarded for all of their hard work with a Digital Schools Award.

The 50-pupil school is now among a select band of Falkirk district primaries to have received the Education Scotland-accredited title.

Teaching staff and children have worked in tandem over the past year in the hope of earning the award in recognition of its whole school approach to the use of digital technology in the classroom to enhance pupils’ education.

A team of ‘digital leaders’ from the school presented their case to a Digital Schools Award Scotland judging panel before receiving a validation visit from the board in late April.

Avonbridge Primary was then given confirmation it had achieved its goal earlier this month, much to the delight of staff and pupils alike.

Jacqueline McLaughlin, acting headteacher at Avonbridge Primary School, told the Herald of her pride in all of those involved in the quest for accreditation.

She said: “We have been building up to the award for the best part of a year.

“We have digital leaders in the school who have been at training and then provided training in class.

“We had to do a presentation to show that we have digital knowledge and understanding.

“It’s something Falkirk Council would like all schools to achieve and it was a bit harder for us because we’re a small school but we did it.

“The whole team should be thanked for their teamwork and approach, as well as all of the children for their hard work and effort.”

All schools bidding to achieve Digital Schools status must complete a self-evaluation against five criteria, including: leadership and vision; digital technology integration in the curriculum; school digital technology culture; continuing professional development; and resources and infrastructure.

Avonbridge Primary was also asked to produce a statement outlining its recent achievements and effective use of any tools, practices or initiatives which the school felt deserved recognition.

Digital Schools Scotland is supported by industry partners HP, Microsoft and Intel. Schools can register or find out more by visiting www.digitalschoolsawards.co.uk/user/register.