Autism support expands

Falkirk is increasing its capacity for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) with new classes created in primary and secondary schools.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s education executive last Tuesday, members agreed to create the specialist units within Easter Carmuirs Primary School and Larbert High School and hire ten additional teachers.

The report stated: “A significant number of children and young people with social and communication difficulties and ASD reside in the Falkirk and Larbert areas. To meet the needs of this identified group, specialist classes will be required to be established.”

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Parents want to have their children educated with their peers and I’m glad this is something we can roll out.”