Another year of success at Braes High School

Celebrating the success of its pupils during the Year of Young People was the aim of Braes High School at its annual prizegiving.

Rector Iain Livingstone said last week’s ceremony was “an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate their leadership, their humanity, the joy they bring us and the hope they give for the future”.

He began his address to pupils, staff, parents and guests by highlighting academic success.

Mr Livingstone said: “Record high levels of achievement in literacy and numeracy, our highest ever proportion of leavers entering positive destinations, an upturn in higher education entries and our highest ever levels of accumulated pupil attainment, all indicate our young people are doing themselves proud.

“However, achieving this success is not about Braes High School having strong statistical performance, featuring highly in attainment tables or indeed thinking about pupils as year groups or cohorts.

“It is about the individual learner, and the partnership that exists with each young person, between home and school, underpinned by a resolute belief that no matter where you come from, no matter what has happened in your life or your background, that you can achieve in Braes High and achieve highly.”

The rector also highlighted the school’s role at the heart of the local community: being a good neighbour, organising litter picks and liaising with local business.

Mr Livingstone then spoke of the pupils support for local charities, particularly Strathcarron Hospice.

Sport has played a prominent part in school life during the past year and the rector said made reference to successes in football, dance, gymnastics and basketball. He made special reference to the Scottish Cup win over Falkirk High saying: “The victory is not what made this moment unforgettable; rather the manner of the performance of both teams made it the triumph that it was, with sporting behaviour, respect for one another and sheer grit and determination to do all you could for your team among the hallmarks.

“It is these qualities that sum up for me why school sport is so important; you don’t have to be the most talented, the most gifted or the most athletic. More important is having a desire to succeed, the will to put in the effort that will bring you rewards and to never, ever give up – all attributed that I would urge our young people to adopt whatever challenges they face.”

The rector paid tribute to several long-serving members of staff who are retiring at the end of the session – Willie Gavin, Tommy McKinlay and Stuart Robertson, thanking them for their support and commitment over many years.

Guest speaker for the evening was David Watt, executive director of the Institute of Directors Scotland. He also presented the Dux medal to fifth year pupil, Aqsa Anwar.

The 16-year-old, who lives in the Reddingmuirhead area, was delighted with her accolade.

She said: “I got told a couple of weeks ago - my parents were extremely proud.”

The good student, who is mainly interested in mathematics and science, will be staying on for a sixth year.

“I’m hoping to apply for dentistry at Glasgow of Dundee, or even go down to university in England.”

It was a double celebration for the Braes High School’s top pupil for 2018 - she also earned her black belt in Taekwondo following her years of dedication at Central Taekwondo Academy.

The winners

FOURTH YEAR

Certificate of Achievement – 4/1C: Zenab Aslam, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for for Biology; Jack Calvert, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for PE; Neil Campbell Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Design & Manufacture, English, Mathemetics and Certificate of Outstanding Effort for & Performance for Engineering Science; Sarah Heron, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Design & Manufacture and Mathematics - Applications; Amy Hyslop Certificate of Outstanding Performance for RMPS and Mathematics; Liam McDonald, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Geography; Jack McManus, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English; Natasha Watson, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Biology and Drama and Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English.

4/2C: Simran Ali, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English and Spanish, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for History and Mathematics; Emily Bellingham, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Admin & IT and Certificate of Outstanding Resilience Pupil Support; Katie Bryce, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English; Chloe Duncan Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Admin & IT and Modeern Studies, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Mathematics; Ethan French, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for & Performance for PE; Emily Lawson, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Admin & IT and Biology, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English and Spanish; Dana Mackay, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Drama; Karis McFarlane, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English and RMPS; Michael Purcell, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Chemistry and Computing Science, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Mathematics.

4/4L: Adam Brown, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Practical Cookery; Cameron Gorman, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Graphics, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English; Katherine Gray, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Computing Science; Aimee Howarth, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Modern Studies; Luke Swan, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English; Lainie Wallace, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for French.

4/5L: Russell Brown, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English; Hollie Cunningham, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Health Sector; Jamie Fernie, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English; Joshua Goodfellow, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Graphics; Niamh Gorton, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English; Charlie McAllister, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Chemistry and People & Society; Katie McEwan, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Biology; Lyza Morison, Certificate of Outstanding Achievement Pupil Support; Kirsty Rae, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Biology, Chemistry, English, Physics and Geography.

4/6L: Katelynne Bennett, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Health Sector; Charis Borg Grech, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Art & Design and PE; Elliot Brodie, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for & Performance for PE; Alanah MacVicar, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English; Bailey O’Connor, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Pupil Support; Joseph Reid, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English; Arran Short, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Chemistry, Computing Science, Music, Physics, Mathematics and Business Management; Caitlin Spence, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Art & Design, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Business Management; Roksana Stepniewska, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Art & Design, English, History, Graphics, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Mathematics and Graphics; Zoe Young, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for PE.

4/7O: Amy Angus, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Chemistry, English, German and Mathematics, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for RMPS; Star Appleton, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Geography; Caitlin Callaghan, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English; Chloe Gammie, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Art & Design and English; Lucy Marshall, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Modern Studies.

4/8O: Maia Arnott, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English; Ruari Johnston, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for PE and Music Technology, Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Mathematics - Applications; William Jones, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for People & Society; Megan McEwan, Best of You Achievement Award; Jordan Montgomery, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Modern Studies, Best of You Achievement Award; Amy Wood, Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English,

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Practical Cookery. 4/10P: Emily Jinks Certificate of Outstanding Performance for French

*Aidan Jordaan Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Biology

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Chemistry

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for French

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Physics

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Mathematics

Sara McDonald Certificate of Outstanding Effort for & Performance for P.E.

Peter McKenzie Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English

Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Mathematics

Ewan Sneddon Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English

Certificate of Outstanding Effort for French

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Modern Studies

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Physics

4/11P: Shannon MacLeod Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Business Management

Jack Mason Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Mathematics

Nicky McRae Certificate of Outstanding Effort for English

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Mathematics

Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Music

Rachel Meechan Certificate of Outstanding Effort for P.E.

Craig Ritchie Certificate of Outstanding Performance for English

Laura Smith Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Music Technology

Lewis Wilkinson Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Mathematics - Applications S5 AWARDS, CAMPSIE: Matthew Calderwood Certificate of Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Woodworking

Lucy Cummings Higher Certificate for Geography

Kelly Hoggan Certificate of Outstanding Effort for French

Adam Hughes Higher Certificate for Chemistry

Higher Certificate for Mathematics

Certificate of Outstanding Achievement for Pupil Support

Joshua Kirkland Higher Prize for Design & Manufacture

Callum Laird Higher Certificate for Computing Science

Ryan Lourie Nat 5 Certificate for Biology

Niamh McLauchlan Nat 5 Certificate for Music

Harry Mitchell Certificate of Outstanding Achievement in Pupil Support

Sophie Osborne Certificate of Outstanding Effort for French

Nathan Scott Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Pupil Support

Jack Stevenson Higher Prize for Graphics

Sarah Tait Certificate of Outstanding Performance for French

LOMOND: Thomas Boyle Higher Prize for German Sports Leader Award Jenny Donachie Higher Prize for Chemistry

Joseph T Bennie Memorial Quaich for English

Higher Certificate for Physics

Andrew Goodbrand Higher Certificate for Design & Manufacture

Cameron Potter Higher Prize for Computing Science

Jenna Riach Higher Certificate for Drama

Higher Certificate for French

Innes Roberts Nat 5 Certificate for Chemistry

Lucy Wall Best of You Achievement Award OCHIL

Kieran Anderson Higher Certificate for Business Management

Ryan Baff Higher Prize for Drama

Hazel McFarlane Trophy for Geography

Antony Evans Higher Certificate for English

Sophie Kelly Higher Prize for Modern Studies

Caitlin Munro Certificate of Outstanding Performance for German

Russell Reyes Certificate of Outstanding Performance for Woodworking

Jamie Russell Nat 5 Certificate for English

Emily Smith Nat 5 Certificate for Biology

Stacy Stewart Higher Certificate for Art & Design

Nat 5 Certificate for Laboratory Science

Lorna Winning Nat 5 Certificate for Laboratory Science

PENTLAND

Aqsa Anwar Higher Certificate for English

Higher Prize for Human Biology

Higher Prize for Mathematics

Jackson Hughes Trophy Mathematics

Higher Prize for Physics

Sophie Hunter Higher Certificate for P.E.

Emily Keith Higher Prize for Art & Design

Toni McAllister Certificate of Outstanding Effort for People & Society

Lara Pitcaithly Sports Leader Award

Ryan Quinn Nat 5 Certificate for Chemistry

Ailie Wallace James B Yates Shield for Art Art & Design

Ellie Wood Higher Certificate for Modern Studies

Dance Leader Award

Outstanding Sporting Achievement Award S6 AWARDS

CAMPSIE

Kevin Allison Certificate of Outstanding Effort & Performance for Computing Science

Jennifer Boyd Advanced Higher Certificate for English

Higher Certificate for History

Lucy Buchan Sheilagh Stewart Trophy for Chemistry

Advanced Higher Prize for Mathematics

Rachel Calvert Advanced Higher Certificate for French

Donald Cameron Shield for Music

Amy Davidson Nat 5 Certificate for Music

Scott Docherty Higher Certificate for Graphics

Nat 5 Certificate for Practical Cake Craft

Connor French Higher Prize for Admin & IT

Tommy Grice Higher Certificate for Drama

Connor Hartel Higher Certificate for German

Siobhan Harvey Advanced Higher Certificate for Modern Studies

Rachel Hay Nat 5 Certificate for Practical Cake Craft

Josh Heggie Advanced Higher Certificate for Music

Linda Muir Cup for Music

SFA Refereeing Achievement Award

Luke Kerby Advanced Higher Prize for History

Christie Marshall Higher Prize for Spanish

Michael Perry Higher Certificate for English

Ramsay Reynolds Advanced Higher Prize for Physics

LOMOND

Daniel Burrow Advanced Higher Prize for Chemistry

Emma Eaton Higher Prize for French

Advanced Higher Prize for Music

Linda Muir Cup for Music

Scott Lothian Advanced Higher Certificate for Chemistry

Maia Morrison Nat 5 Certificate for Practical Cookery OCHIL

Nathan Anderson Higher Prize for Business Management

Cameron Callaghan Class of ‘98 Cup for Computing Science

Advanced Higher Prize for Computing Science

Eve Duffy Higher Certificate for Admin & IT

Cory Emslie Rankin Trophy - S6 Achievement in English

Nat 5 Certificate for Physics

Hazel McNeill Higher Prize for P.E.

Niamh Waddell Advanced Higher Prize for English

Advanced Higher Prize for Modern Studies

Higher Prize for Music

Higher Prize for RMPS

Alicia Warner H P McCulloch Award for Drama Drama

Leah Wilson Nat 5 Certificate for Practical Cookery

PENTLAND

Caleb Bishop Higher Certificate for Music

Alison Clelland Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Pupil Support

Craig Coghill Higher Prize for History

Christine Jaffray Higher Certificate for Human Biology

Advanced Higher Certificate for Physics

Higher Certificate for RMPS

Conor MacLeod Certificate of Outstanding Effort for Pupil Support

Hayley Smith Advanced Higher Prize for Biology

Advanced Higher Prize for French

Higher Certificate for Spanish

Kerr Smith Nat 5 Certificate for Music Technology FINAL AWARDS

Certificate of Outstanding Sporting Achievement Ellie Wood

Anne Speirs’ Cup for Contribution to the School Scott Ritchie Robertson Trophy - Rector’s Prize Hayley Smith

Scott Docherty Smillie Trophy for Overcoming Barriers to Learning Kevin Allison

Class ’98 Excellence Award Hayley Smith

Niamh Waddell

DUX Medal Award Aqsa Anwar