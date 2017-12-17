A real ‘hands on’ lesson

Pupils learned all about the real benefits of massage when it comes to relaxation, stress relief and boosting concentration skills.

Earlier this year Dunipace Primary School welcomed Massage in Schools Association (MISA) instructor Melanie Anderson, who had already implemented the programme in 10 schools in the Falkirk area, including Shieldhill and Denny.

Melanie said: “This year I was delighted to be asked back to Dunipace Primary to implement this programme in another three classes – primary four, primary three and primary two.

“The gentle massage used in the programme encourages children to relax, reducing tension or stress, and this can result in an improvement in concentration and behaviour.”

Visit www.misascotland.org.uk for more information on the Massage in Schools Association.