A celebration of reading at Falkirk’s RED Book Awards

A celebration of books and reading took place at Falkirk Town Hall last week.

Since 2006 hundreds of 13 and 14 year olds from the Falkirk area have voted for their favourite books in the annual RED Book Award and have had the chance to meet acclaimed authors from across the UK.

And last Wednesday saw the culmination of the 2018 awards with the special ceremony held within the town.

The event includes several opportunities for the young people to get involved including classes taking to the stage to deliver creative interpretations of the shortlisted books, and student journalists interview the authors.

The shortlist for this year’s awards included Rebel of the Sands by Alwyn Hamilton, Boy X by Dan Smith, Hell and High Water by Tanya Landman and Welcome to Nowhere by Elizabeth Laird.

It was Elizabeth Laird’s novel that fought off the strong competition and was chosen as the winner by the teenage readers.

The award is run by Falkirk Council’s Learning Resource Service, in conjunction with Falkirk Community Trust Libraries and is supported by pupils from all of the area’s high schools.

At the heart of RED is a team of librarians and teachers who choose a shortlist that will hopefully inspire pupils to Read, Enjoy and engage in Debate about books.