£1.9m Hallglen Nursery plan takes another step forward

Plans for a new £1.9 million nursery within the grounds of Hallglen Primary School have taken a step forward with Falkirk Council appointing a contractor.

Perthshire company Hadden Group has been chosen to build the new facility through the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) Schools and Community Buildings Framework.

It is anticipated that the new centre, which will be managed by a team of 25 staff, will provide nursery facilities for approximately 90 children.

The building has been designed by Falkirk Council and ADP Architecture with structural engineering work to be carried out by SBA Engineers and Hawthorne Boyle.

A Hadden Group spokesman said the layout had been designed to promote “free flow” and included features such as an interactive wall, a mezzanine level, quiet areas and external spaces for outdoor activities.

Further details on the project will be discussed at Falkirk Council’s education executive meeting on January 23.