Edinburgh wins ‘Britain’s best airport’ title

Edinburgh Airport has been named Airport of the Year at the National Transport Awards, following on from its

Scottish Airport of the Year success in June.

Welcoming the result, chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “We’ve just had our busiest ever summer, we’ve opened our terminal expansion to improve the passenger experience and this year looks like eclipsing 2017 as our busiest ever year.

“So there is a lot to be positive about at the moment.

“That is all made possible by the Team Edinburgh staff, who work incredibly hard throughout the year to make every day a big day for someone at our airport.

“I thank everyone across the campus for their role in making us Airport of the Year in Scotland and across the UK.”