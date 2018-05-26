Edinburgh flights will link Scotland’s Capital with US Capitol

The capital cities of Scotland and the USA are now directly connected for the first time with the start of a new route between Edinburgh and Washington DC.

The daily United Airlines service to Washington Dulles will operate on a Boeing 757-200 departing Edinburgh at 1230, landing at 1530 local time, and will operate until October 4.

The service connects Edinburgh to 63 North American destinations via United’s Washington Dulles Airport hub, such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tampa and Denver.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We know that Edinburgh and Scotland are a huge draw for inbound tourists and we look forward to welcoming and showing them the fantastic sights and history that we have.

“The allure of a dynamic city like Washington DC and all of its landmarks will prove to be as popular with passengers looking to experience the best of America. Business on both sides of the Atlantic will also benefit from increased access”,

Bob Schumacher, United managing director sales United Kingdom and Ireland, said: “Our new flight strengthens our international route network and provides our customers from Scotland with greater travel choice, with almost 70 nonstop connections from Washington, DC to other destinations across the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.”

Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work, said: “This route is great news for Edinburgh and Scotland, and will further strengthen the strong cultural, historical and economic bonds we share with the United States.

“Improving Scotland’s direct international air links is one of the Scottish Government’s key objectives which is why we are committed to supporting our airports and expanding the number of destinations they offer.”