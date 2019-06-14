Edinburgh Airport taxi touts face £100 fines

Taxi and private hire drivers who illegally pick up passengers in the wrong area at Edinburgh Airport will be hit with £100 fines.

The penalty threat, backed by surveillance camera evidence, aims to combat a reported surge in touting and the congestion it causes.

Cameras that track vehicle use and flow have been installed to identify taxi and private hire vehicles said tobe illegally picking up passengers in the wrong area.

Any vehicles that pick-up passengers in the drop off zone will receive a parking charge notice of £100, to be managed by a private firm.

Adrian Witherow, Chief Operating Officer at Edinburgh Airport said: “The safety of staff and passengers is always our number one priority, and practices like touting and tailgating must be addressed to ensure the drop-off zone is a safe environment for everyone.

“It’s important that we provide a steady supply of taxis and private hire cars for passengers who land in Edinburgh, but unfortunately a rise in these unsafe practices is impacting on our ability to do that.

“Touting is also denying our licensed taxis business, and we have a responsibility to protect the integrity of that service, especially when that agreement ensures a supply of cars available for our passengers and customers at all hours of the day.

“We hope that these measures will encourage all operators to act in a responsible and safe manner and encourage them to adhere to the agreements that are in place to deliver a positive experience for passengers and drivers.”

Les McVay, company secretary of City Cabs said: “It is disappointing that a small number of the trade are operating illegally and out with safe procedures.

“We are confident that these new measures will rectify that and see all drivers adhering to the regulations, improving the area for passengers and drivers.”