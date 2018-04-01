Easter bikers’ run set to raise a fortune for children’s charity

Hundreds of bikers took part in today’s spectacular 10th annual charity run from Falkirk to Kinross.

Carron Valley Motorcycle Club took to social media today to thank everyone who participated - which included quite a few bike riders dressed as rabbits.

Staged in glorious sunshine, the run began at the Boardwalk restaurant in Falkirk and wound up at Kinross near Children’s Hospice Association Scotland’s Rachel House.

You can see some of the action in this Youtube clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-vFJQrhd_k

Meanwhile the group have thanked Calor Gas in Grangemouth for supplying a must-have-for-summer piece of equipment as a prize auction item.

It’s a brand new gas barbecue (“Broil Gem 320”) and comes with a patio 5kg new gas cylinder - and if bought normally would have a recommended price of £350.

How much it will go for depends on the results of an auction, which closes at 8pm on April 21 - but all proceeds will go to CHAS.

For details see the club’s Facebook page “Carron Valley MCC/Chas Auctions”.