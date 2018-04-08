East Plean children team up with Mogwai for giant screen movie

Post-rock band Mogwai are to appear in a film to be shown on a giant outdoor screen in Larbert - and so will pupils from East Plean Primary School.

The group and the local children are among the stars of an attention-grabbing health campaign, which will see the front of Forth Valley Royal Hospital turned into a “cinema”.

Post-rock band Mogwai - who appear in a health message film to be shown on a giant outdoor screen at Forth Valley Royal Hospita

The aim is to promote serious health messages like Detect Cancer Early.

Meanwhile the film compilation will also include interviews with NHS Forth Valley staff award winners.

The unusual movie will be projected on to a Wall of Wellbeing – a space measuring almost 40 by 30 feet on an exterior wall of the hospital beside the main entrance.

Shown on a continuous loop, the movie features comments from East Plean children who have been involved in the Max in the Middle health programme, as well as stills and videos from local artists, animators, film makers and facts and figures on food and exercise.

NHS Forth Valley’s Charitable Arts and Wellbeing Coordinator, Babs McCool said: “This wall space has tremendous potential for all kinds of digital projects and messages.

“It’s great that we are able to deliver health information in a novel way to staff, visitors and patients.

“The wall has become something of a talking point and promoted discussion on some of the subjects such as organ donation - which is a conversation many people find it difficult to have.”

The initiative is a partnership between NHS Forth Valley’s Arts and Wellbeing Programme, Health Promotion Team and Artlink Central.

Copies of the latest film can be found on the NHS Forth Valley website https://nhsforthvalley.com/media-item/wall- of-wellbeing- 2018/