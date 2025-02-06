East of Scotland round-up: Winning weekend for Dunipace, Camelon and Bo'ness Athletic
The Denny side, who won promotion to the top tier last season, had only picked up one point from their previous two outings and came into the match on the back of a 4-0 loss at Whitburn.
But they eased to a 3-1 win over the weekend at relegation-threatened Luncarty thanks to a brace from Ewan Sutherland and a Dylan Tennant opener.
The Pace are now just three points behind Hill of Beath Hawthorn in third on 31 points, although they have played four games more at this time.
In the King Cup, Bo’ness Athletic progressed to the fourth round of this year's competition after a 4-1 win over Fauldhouse United at Newtown Park.
Willie Irvine’s First Division side eased to victory thanks to a double from Callum MacDonald and goals by Jack Sharples and Michael Weir.
Camelon Juniors were also in action, playing their second round fixture against Lochgelly Albert away from home on Saturday.
And they sealed progression in extra-time after Liam McQuaid’s late winner.
The Mariners led in Fife through James Finlay but they were pegged back by the in-form Third Division leaders.
This Saturday sees Dunipace host Penicuik Athletic at home in the Premier Division.
In the First Division, Bo’ness Athletic and Camelon Juniors face trips to Lochore Welfare and Edinburgh South.