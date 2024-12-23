East of Scotland: Camelon Juniors through in King Cup after 3-0 win at Preston Athletic

Camelon Juniors assistant manager Scott Woodhouse (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Camelon Juniors cruised into the second round of this year’s King Cup after a 3-0 away win at Preston Athletic last Saturday.

Second half goals from Marc McKenzie, Scott Sinclair and Graham Taylor sealed progression for the Mariners, who sit eight points clear at the top of the East of Scotland First Division at Christmas.

"We gave the boys a couple of solutions on how to break them down at half time,” Mariners assistant boss Scott Woodhouse told club media.

"They are hard to crack under Stevie (McLeish) and the first half was really though for both teams with the weather conditions.

"The team that adapted to the conditions best was the team that was going to win and we did that.

"We did struggle in the first half with the wind swirling but credit to all the boys.”

Camelon now host local rivals Bo’ness Athletic this Saturday at home on league duty. Willie Irvine’s side sit in third place, nine points behind the Mariners with a game in hand.

In the Premier Division, Danny Smith’s Dunipace host Sauchie Juniors as they look to climb out of sixth spot.

Elsewhere, struggling East Stirlingshire travel to Fife to take on Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Lowland Football League. Pat Scullion’s side are looking for a first win in four outings.

Bo’ness United host local rivals Linlithgow Rose at Newtown Park with Stuart Hunter’s team desperate for a win – having last won a home league match back in August.

Despite their poor recent run, the BU sit eighth in the table while the Shire are six points behind in thirteenth.