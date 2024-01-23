Dyslexia Scotland set to host information event in Forth Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The large-scale information event aims to educate the public about dyslexia, a learning difference that affects one in ten people.

The event will include a marketplace of stalls by organisations that provide help to dyslexic people and expert talks for dyslexic adults, educators, and parents of dyslexic children.

Renowned sculptor and furniture designer Mark Stoddart will be among the featured guests at the event, signing copies of a new book about his life, 'Making a Mark'.

Lena Gillies, Dyslexia Scotland national development officer, said: "We're delighted to be hosting this drop-in event in Stirling and are looking forward to chatting with dyslexic people, teachers parents and anyone who wants to find out more about dyslexia. Come and chat with our staff, go to a talk, buy some resources and meet the organisations who all help make Scotland more dyslexia friendly."