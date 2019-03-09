Duncan Adams Haulage workers urged to attend Sunday meeting

Falkirk East MP Martyn Day says the collapse of Grangemouth’s Duncan Adams Haulage as “devastating news for the local economy” - while urging those affected to attend tomorrow’s special meeting in the Lea Park Hotel.

He says any constituents affected who require his assistance can email him directly at martyn.day.mp@parliament.uk, or call his constituency office on 01506 654415.

As reported in Falkirk Herald earlier this week the firm, based in Central Dock Road, is one of the largest privately-owned transport and distribution companies in Scotland.

On Wednesday workers learned that administrators have been called in.

Local MSP Angus MacDonald said next day: “Following the news that 132 staff have been made redundant immediately, with 12 staff retained short term to close the business, I raised the issue with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions today.

“I’m pleased to hear that the Scottish Government have already been in touch with the administrators and that the local PACE (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment) teams are already committed to providing support for the staff who have been made redundant”.

Like Mr Day, he advised those affected to attend tomorrow’s meeting.

Organised by Unite the Union, tomorrow’s drop-in meeting will be providing employment and legal advice between 6pm and 9pm tomorrow at the Leapark Hotel in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.