Drivers advised to travel with caution as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Drivers have been urged to travel with caution following a Met Office warning for wind and rain.

The yellow weather warning is in place for today (Friday) and onwards to tomorrow afternoon.

Wind and rain is expected to cover much of the western half of the country as well as the central Highlands.

Inspector David Hynd said: “The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain and that conditions for travel across the Highland, Angus, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Argyll and Bute areas may be hazardous due to rain and extra caution should be exercised.

“In addition, a second yellow weather warning that conditions for travel across the southwest Scotland areas of Dumfries and Galloway, Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde, Argyll and West Dunbartonshire and the south western fringe of the Highlands may be hazardous due to high winds and extra caution should be exercised.

“If you are driving a vehicle which may be vulnerable to being blown over in such conditions along exposed routes including bridges, please exercise additional caution and plan your route to avoid exposed areas or consider cancelling your journey until conditions improve.

“Previous incidents have clearly shown the dangers of driving vehicles vulnerable to being blown over in high wind conditions and the subsequent danger created for other road users, emergency services and recovery operatives where incidents have occurred due to drivers ignoring warnings.

“Listen to media broadcasts especially local radio and Traffic Scotland Radio or visit www.trafficscotland.org. For public transport information visit www.travelinescotland. Follow @policescotland and @trafficscotland on Twitter for regular and up to date travel information

“If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours. Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.”