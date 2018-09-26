Driver treated for shock at scene of Bo’ness bus crash

A bus and a car have been involved in a crash in Bo’ness this morning (Wednesday)

Police Scotland have confirmed that they received a callout to the town’s Clydesdale Crescent after 9.20am.

The crash involved a First bus and a Citroen C3.

Police said that the driver of the car was being treated for shock - after an ambulance rushed to the scene.

However police added that only minor injuries would seem to be involved at this stage

Meanwhile David Phillips, Operations Director for First Scotland East said:“I can confirm that our bus has been struck by another vehicle this morning in Bo’ness.

“ We are working with the emergency services to ensure the safety of everyone involved and helping the Police with their investigation into the root cause of the incident.”