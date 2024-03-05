Bellsdyke Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this terrible time. “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area, and who witnessed the crash, to please get in touch.“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage to contact us.“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1569 of March 5, 2024.”