Driver, 89, dies in fatal crash in Stenhousemuir
and live on Freeview channel 276
An 89-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash involving a Toyota Aygo and a Volkswagen Golf took place on the Bellsdyke Road around 1.20pm.
The four occupants of the Volkswagen were taken to nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital with minor injuries.
Police said relatives of the dead woman have been informed.
Bellsdyke Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this terrible time. “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area, and who witnessed the crash, to please get in touch.“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage to contact us.“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1569 of March 5, 2024.”
*An earlier version of this story reported the driver was 90 years old. This information was provided by Police Scotland who have apologised for the error.