Driver, 61, dies in Forth Valley road traffic collision involving articulated lorry
The incident happened at around 7.20am on Tuesday, February 20 on the A82 between Crianlarich and Tyndrum and involved a white Scania articulated lorry.
Emergency services attended and the driver, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.
The road was closed and re-opened at around 6.25pm on Tuesday.
Road policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our enquiries are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to get in touch.
“We are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage.”
People who can help can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0462 of Tuesday, February 20.