Dress exhibition to mark 100 Children’s Day Queens

The dressmaker for Grangemouth Children’s Day is extra busy this year arranging an exhibition of dresses from the past to the present day.

While the big day falls on Saturday, June 23 – Alice Hamilton is adding some nostalgia to the lead up to the crowing of 100th Queen, Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Beth Rafferty, with a special exhibition featuring a variety of Children’s Day dresses from years gone by.

Alice, who won the Jimmy Murphy Memorial Trophy earlier this year for her years of dressmaking work and support of the Children’s Day, hopes the exhibition, which takes place in Abbotsgrange Church, Abbots Road, on June 7, 8 and 9.

She said: “It’s going to be like walk down memory lane for people, with the dresses lined up in chronological order from oldest to newest. We have a flower girl dress from 1961 and a lady-in-waiting dress from 1968.

“I don’t know if we will get any older dresses than that, but it would be great if people can check in their loft. People who don’t have the dresses anymore have brought me photographs.”

If you have a dress from a Children’s Day of the past – perhaps even one from before 1961 – you can call Alice on (01324) 485934 and she will give details on how to submit the dress for display in the exhibition.