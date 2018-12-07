Dreaming of a Green Falkirk Christmas

Cut the expense of conventional Christmas must-haves and all the wasteful packaging and you can not only save cash but also get a brilliant result.

That’s the key message from Forth Environment Link ahead of tomorrow’s special Green Christmas Fair at the Falkirk Active Travel Hub on the High Street - timed to coincide with the Reindeer Parade through the town centre.

The group wants to encourage people down to the east end of the High Street and have put together some free fun family activities, running from noon till 4pm.

There will be festive food on offer, garden gifts, DIY decorations, making your own face masks, Christmas crafts and also a Dr Bike session - and the first ten people bringing their bikes along will receive free bike lights.

Jules Ryan, FEL Falkirk Project Coordinator said: “We want to get people thinking about ways they can enjoy Christmas without the expense and encourage people to get crafty and creative over the festive season.

“In essence we want people to spend a little and make a lot”.

Meanwhile the group have come up with a list of Green Christmas tips, all aimed at saving cash and energy.

*Make your own decorations – they don’t have to be fancy, use what you’ve got; old cards, cookie cutters or better yet why not pop down to FEL Falkirk and make your very own reindeer pine cone decorations on the 8th of December 12-4pm.

*Christmas Trees – If you need to have one, buy one that is potted - then you can use it year after year.

Beauty Products – Say goodbye to “expensive beauty products which often have harmful chemicals causing damage to our skin and the environment” and hello to all natural, free from any nasties, face scrubs/masks.

“These are super easy to make and you can use your favourite essential oil making sure you smell delicious.

“Kind to your skin and the environment – the perfect handmade gift this Christmas”.

*Make your own gift tags – “these can be so easy and end up looking so much better than those you find in gift stores”.

*Think Local, Buy Local - “Support your local community and local businesses where possible and ditch the supermarkets this Christmas”, Revive sells coffee beans, local honey/beeswax wraps, porridge oats, jams and chutneys made by producers in Forth Valley.

*Festive Garland – “Ditch the tinsel and head down to your nearest park/woodland area.

“Look out for pine cones on the forest floor, foliage and winter berries and you’ll have yourself a very unique Christmas Garland!”

Natural Wreath – Ever wondered what to do with those old wire coat hangers that have been sitting in your closet?

“How about making your own Christmas Wreath? Just like the natural garland, you’ll need some pretty winter foliage as well as some ribbon to hang the finished piece on your door or window. The perfect Festive statement piece!”