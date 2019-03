There’s now just under a week to go until Larbert’s annual ale and cider festival, which this year will feature more than 60 different cash beers, besides cider and perry.

Staged at the Dobbie Hall on Friday and Saturday the event is in the Dobbie Hall from 3pm until 1llpm on Friday and from noon till 11pm on the Saturday.

The admission price (free for CAMRA members) is £5, and includes a commemorative glass and programme.