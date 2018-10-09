Don’t miss this year’s Falkirk Festival of Remembrance

Next month’s Festival of Remembrance promises to be a special event.

Marking the centenary of the First World War Armistice, the evening will have both entertainment and a service to honour the district’s war dead.

Headlining the first half of the programme will be Falkirk’s own opera singer Cheryl Forbes along with her husband Gordon Cree.

Unison Kinneil Band and Jenkins School of Highland Dance will also be performing on the night which will once again be compered by Bill Black.

The event in Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday, November 10 is organised by the Stirling and Clackmannan Counties committee of The Royal British Legion Scotland in conjunction with Falkirk Council.

Tickets costing £5 are available now from the Falkirk Stadium box office, call 01324 506850; the Howgate shopping centre help desk, call 01324 631985; and Falkirk Municipal Buildings, call 01324 506152.