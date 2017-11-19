Don’t leave your keys in the ignition when defrosting windows

There could be a flurry of snow tomorrow - first significant fall of the season - and some Central Scotland commuters could face disruption.

But if it happens it’s predicted likely to affect roads just north of the line Edinburgh to Glasgow, with more thought to be on the way later in the week.

However while motorists hope any snow - if and when it does come - doesn’t catch them by surprise, police have issued a seasonal warning about a sneaky type of winter car theft.

A spokesman said: “Now that the frosty mornings are creeping in, it can be tempting to leave your car unattended to defrost windows with the keys in the ignition.

“Many car thieves actively target this – even first thing in the morning when darkness can provide cover. Any insurance claim could be adversely affected as it may be considered driver negligence.

“Never leave your car unattended while the engine is running.”

For more information about car safety visit www.scotland.police.uk/…/home-and-personal-…/secure-your-car