Don’t be alarmed - Grangemouth warning test takes place on Wednesday

The bi-annual testing of Grangemouth’s Community Warning System will take place on Wednesday (December 5) at 2.30pm.

The system will broadcast warning tones and verbal instructions to the public to ensure they are aware of how to react in the unlikely event of a potential danger to the public.

The test is operated by Grangemouth Industrial Complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC), and involves activating alarms at various sites in and around the Grangemouth Industrial Complex.

Grangemouth residents and visitors won’t need to take any action when the system is activated.

In the unlikely event of an actual emergency taking place during the test, the transmission via the Community Warning System will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.

MICC chairman, Derek Brown said: “This year we are celebrating 50 years of our unique Major Incident preparedness partnership. “The testing of the Community Warning System is just one aspect of our [Grangemouth industries] on-going commitment to public safety.

“The Warning system is how MICC would alert the public in the unlikely event of a major incident at any one of the operator’s facilities within the Grangemouth area.

“Throughout the year, MICC member companies in Grangemouth also work with the emergency services and Falkirk Council to train and exercise our staff to ensure we are fully equipped to deal with a wide range of different scenarios.

“We encourage everyone in the Grangemouth community to ensure that they know what to do should an emergency happen.”

“For more information, please visit the MICC webpage or Falkirk Council webpage”.

MICC comprises representatives from Falkirk Council, emergency services and operators from other major industrial sites in Grangemouth.