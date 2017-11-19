Doing a good deed for St Andrew’s Day

Falkirk residents are being asked to do a good deed on St Andrew’s Day (November 30) to celebrate Scotland’s culture and shared values.

The #BeLikeStAndrew campaign marks the start of Scotland’s Winter Festivals – which opens with St Andrew’s Day, followed by Hogmanay, and then Burns Night.

Charity partners Princes Trust Scotland, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, Crisis Scotland, have joined the Scottish Rugby Union and Stoats to back the campaign.

Scotland’s Winter Festivals will see dozens of events and activities taking place across the country highlighting the best of music, arts and entertainment.

Chief executive of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland Jane-Claire Judson said:“Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland could not exist without the kindness and goodwill of the people in Scotland who donate their time, pre-loved possessions, and hard earned money to the charity.“

“It can mean the difference between a life saved yet stalled and a life lived to the fullest, helping people to shape their future and live the lives they want to lead.”

Helen Keenan, head of volunteers and secondments at Princes Trust Scotland said: “As part of the campaign we are encouraging people to become e-mentors with The Princes Trust.

“It is a great way to show kindness and to help make Scotland a more inclusive society just like St Andrew might do if he were around today.”

Meanwhile Historic Environment Scotland are offering the chance of free family visits to as many of their iconic sites as you like on the weekend of November 25 and 26, with a special St Andrew’s ticket giveaway.

The offer closes at 5pm on November 24, so all you have to do before then is visit the site at https://www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk/, check out the map of available sites and print off tickets.