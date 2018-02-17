Dog found abandoned in Falkirk’s South Alloa

The SSPCA is appealing for information after a dog was abandoned in a householder’s van in South Alloa’s Kersie Terrace.

SSPCA staff were alerted after a car pulled up to the property and someone put the dog in the front seat of the parked, unlocked van before driving away.

The dog had no association with the owner of the van.

SSPCA Inspector Louise Seddon said, “The caller saw a car drive down her lane, turn around and stop by her husband’s van before driving off and abandoning the dog.

“The male dog has a great temperament, however he was slightly lean.

“He is currently in the care of our centre in Lanarkshire where he has been named Kenny.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. We’re urging anyone who recognises Kenny to get in touch with any information.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the SSPCA Helpline on 03000 999 999.