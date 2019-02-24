Dog called Bear needs a new den

The Dogs Trust is seeking a new home for “sweet and cuddly” Bear, a six-year-old Husky

cross German Shepherd.

He is a very affectionate boy who absolutely adores being in the company of his family, particularly when he’s receiving lots of love and attention.

Bear is an active and clever boy who loves to be out on walks or playing in the garden, especially when it’s his favourite game of tuggy.

Bear would love to find a home with his own garden allowing him plenty of time for playing outside.

He does get worried if left home alone, and would need owners who can spend most of the day with him, building up his confidence in his new surroundings.

This lovable lad would be happiest as the only dog living in the house and would benefit from owners who have previous experience with adult dogs and who enjoy an active lifestyle as much as he does.

If you think you could provide Bear, or any of the other 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, with the perfect home please contact the West Calder centre on 01506 873459.