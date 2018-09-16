Do you fancy taking part in TV’s Cash Trapped show?

Are you over 18, and enthusiastic at the prospect of potentially making huge sums of money in a popular TV show?

If so, you could be just the sort of person the team behind ITV’s Cash Trapped game show - back for a third series - are looking for.

Specifically, the show, fronted by Bradley Walsh, wants to hear from people who are outgoing, competitive and knowledgeable.

Auditions are due to take place next month and November (exactly where hasn’t been specified, but most likely Stirling or Glasgow).

The daytime quiz show sees six players battling it out to escape each show with their quiz money - and “no one leaves until someone wins!.

The application deadline is on Sunday, October 21, and you can apply via https://www.itv.com/beontv/shows/newcashtrapped.