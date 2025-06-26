District 10 bowlers battle it out for National Championships spots

As the flags were unfurled at the start of the bowling season and hoisted into the hurly-burly of the April gusts, bowlers with aspirations of reaching the national championships in Ayr only had a few weeks of practice before they had to embark upon their first round of qualifying matches.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some, like Laurieston's Lauren Hunter, who was the only entrant in the ladies under-25 singles, it was a breeze. For most, though, it was a hard slog over five rounds against tough opponents on unfamiliar greens.

The first final to be contested was the gents under-25 singles on Friday, June 20 which saw Falkirk's Crawford McKay triumph 21-10 on his home green against 14-year-old TJ Frickleton from Laurieston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, all eyes turned to the ladies finals at Bonnybridge which was selected by the ladies district coordinator Sheila Muir to celebrate the club's 150th anniversary.

The Ladies Fours’ team from Falkirk were just one of the winners from last weekend’s qualifiers for the Bowls Scotland National Championships (Pics by Submitted)

In the morning session, Larbert's Seona Black defended her over-55 singles title with a 21-8 victory over Bonnybridge's Jackie Short. It was almost back-to-back victories for the Stenhousemuir rink too, but they were pipped 17-15 by Falkirk. And in the over-55 fours, Denny held off a strong challenge from Grangemouth, eventually winning 16-12.

Later that afternoon, Seona made it two wins out of two by beating Burnhead's Lorraine Reynold's 21-11 in the ladies singles, a title she has won several times before, most recently in 2019. In the all-Grangemouth pairs, Michelle Davidson and Heather Wallace triumphed 23-10. And three of Denny's over-55 rink doubled their gold medal tally by defeating Adrian 16-10 in the triples.

All in all, a highly successful day of bowling, umpired by Anne Paterson and Heather Harris, which raised over £200 for The Driving Force charity which takes anyone who has cancer and is registered with a GP in Bonnybridge, Denny or Banknock to hospital appointments for free. For more information on how to volunteer or book a driver, visit www.bdthedrivingforce.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue for the gents finals the following day was for the second year in succession Falkirk, selected by the gents district coordinator Brian Logan in memory of his predecessor, the late Ian McPhait.

In the morning session, Brian Thomson from Grangemouth Railway fought back from 18-7 to win the over-55 singles by one shot against the 2018 champion Graham Dawson from Denny. Stenhousemuir beat Allandale 15-12 in the over-55 fours. And Dawn Kennedy and Danny Dodds from Burnhead were crowned mixed pairs champions after defeating Vikki Leishman and Steven Glen from Carron.

During the break between sessions, the heavens opened. And though it was still raining when play recommenced, it gradually cleared. In the singles, Stuart Inglis from Camelon made a spirited comeback against Aubrey Christian from Carron to win 21-18. Bainsford defeated Laurieston in the pairs. Burnhead overcame Bonnybridge in the triples. And Stenhousemuir edged out Carron in the rinks.

After the medals ceremony, Brian Logan thanked his fellow umpires Anne Paterson and Brenda Anderson for volunteering their time and wished all the winners the very best at the national championships in Ayr which run from Saturday, July 26 to Saturday, August 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the month, the youth district coordinator Peter Alexander hosted the youth finals at his home club of Laurieston with local lad Lennox Kearney winning the singles; Cole Kirkbride from Stenhousemuir and Logan McCormack from Denny winning the pairs; and Ryan Mitchell, Lennox Kearney and TJ Frickleton from Laurieston winning the triples.

For more information on local bowling clubs and competitions, visit district10.co.uk.