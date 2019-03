Motorists are being warned to be careful on the roads this evening with heavy rain and strong winds making driving conditions difficult.

Transport Scotland are advising that the M9 northbound from Junction 5 Beattock to Junction 7 Kinnaird House has a journey time of around 26 minutes.

Meanwhile the M80 southbound is slow before the Junction 8 M876 to Junction 7 at Haggs with a journey time of 30 minutes.

The M876 is also slow on approach with a journey time of 17 minutes.